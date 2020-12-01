A 62-year-old man was found clinging to his capsized boat off the coast of Florida nearly 2 days after heading out to sea

US Coast Guard/Crew member aboard the m/v Angeles Stuart Bee being rescued by the US Coast Guard.

Stuart Bee, 62, went out for a boat ride off the coast of Florida on Friday but never returned.

He was found on Sunday by the US Coast Guard, clinging to his capsized boat.

The Coast guard said Bee’s boat had experienced mechanical issues that left Bee stranded on Saturday.

The boat later filled with water, causing it to capsize just after midnight on Sunday.

A 62-year-old man was found clinging on to his capsized boat by the US Coast Guard off the coast of Florida on Sunday, nearly two days after he set off for a day trip on the water.

Stuart Bee was found on Sunday 86 miles off the coast of Port Canaveral in Brevard County, Florida.

The US Coast Guard said on Facebook that Bee had set out for a day-long boating trip on Friday morning, but got stuck on the water on Saturday after his 32-foot Sea Ray experienced mechanical issues.

He was reported missing by someone at Cape Marina, who told officials that Bee normally did not spend nights on his boat, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Just after midnight on Sunday, water started to fill Bee’s cabin and capsized the boat, the Coast Guard said.

For the next several hours, Bee held on to his capsized boat and looked for other ships. Just after sunrise, he spotted the US Coast Guard Southeast’s Angeles ship in the distance.

After waiving his shirt to get the Coast Guard’s attention, he was saved.

Bee was taken to safety on land, though his current health condition is not publicly known.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Sector Jacksonville said in a statement. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee”

