Struggling Jon Corzine Admits He Called Opponent A Fatso

Was Jon Corzine intentionally insulting Chris Christie’s weight in a commercial? This question arose last week, when the NYT noted that an attack ad prominently featured a rotund Christie, while prominently emphasising the word yet.



That answer seems pretty obviously yes — the jab was intentional.

NBC New York: A reporter from Press of Atlantic City asked Corzine if he considered Chris Christie to be fat, during an editorial board meeting captured on video.

“Excuse me?” Corzine asked, snapping his head towards the brazen questioner.

“Do you think Chris Christie is fat?” the reporter repeated, point blank.

The governor patted his pate and asked, “Am I bald?” without missing a beat — eliciting lots of laughs from other reporters.



