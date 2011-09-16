Canadian Study Finds That Homeschooled Kids Are Smarter Than Public School Students

Photo: somethingstartedcrazy

The right kind of homeschooling can give students an edge over their peers at public school, according to a new study in the Canadian Journal of behavioural Science.Researchers studied 74 kids ages 5-10 who were living in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, 37 at home and 37 at local public schools. While the public school kids tested at or above grade level, the students from a structured homeschool tested well above par.



Structured homeschooling involves textbooks, trained teachers and formal assessment. It is also the most expensive option.

The study also included 12 kids from unstructured home schools, who scored below average.

Sandra Martin-Chang, first author of the study and professor in the Concordia Department of Education, said in a statement that “compared to public education, home-schooling can present advantages such as advancing a child’s learning process.” Public schools certainly foster social skills, but it’s the focused instruction, small learner environment, and added academic time that really boosts home-schooled kids’ marks, she said.

What do you think: Is structured home-schooling a smart alternative for today’s learners, despite the costs?

