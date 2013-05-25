17 More Major Bridges That America Should Fix Immediately

The collapse of a bridge carrying Interstate Highway 5 in Washington State on Thursday has reignited the debate about America’s decaying infrastructure.
Although this collapse was apparently caused by a truck with an oversize load hitting a girder, the bridge was not in great condition to start.
The bridge was inspected last year and received a “sufficiency rating” of 47 out of 100, according to The Wall Street Journal. That’s not great, but there are worse bridges out there.
It was not among the 11.5 per cent of US bridges, crossed by an average of 282,672,680 vehicles daily, deemed “structurally deficient” by the Federal Highway Administration in 2011.
A rating of structurally deficient or functionally obsolete rating doesn’t mean a bridge is necessarily near collapse. But all of them need work, and many hold up traffic on some of America’s busiest roadways.
Using a report from Transportation for America, we have picked out 17 of the most heavily trafficked structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridges in America.
172,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
68.3/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck is in poor condition.
A sufficiency rating is the FHWA's measure of a bridge's sufficiency to stay in service. Each of these bridges has a rating below 80, which is the threshold below which a bridge is considered deficient or functionally obsolete. Analysis provided by National Bridge Inventory and Transportation For America.
144,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
66/100 sufficiency rating
The bridge is rated 'functionally obsolete, meaning that it is 'no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.'
154,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
64/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck, superstructure, and substructure are in poor condition.
304,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
60/100 sufficiency rating
The bridge is rated 'functionally obsolete, meaning that it is 'no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.'
146,370 vehicles drive over it every day.
57/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the substructure is in poor condition.
190,204 vehicles drive over it every day.
56.9/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck is in poor condition.
191,940 vehicles drive over it every day.
52/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
115,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
51/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
169,791 vehicles drive over it every day.
49/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's substructure is in poor condition.
85,801 vehicles drive over it every day.
49/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the substructure is in poor condition.
146,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
48/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the superstructure of the bridge is in poor condition, and the deck is in serious condition.
141,200 vehicles drive over it every day.
42.1/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
156,400 vehicles drive over it every day.
34.1/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the bridge's superstructure as in serious condition, and the bridge as 'basically intolerable requiring a high priority of corrective action.'
162,400 vehicles drive over it every day.
34/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the bridges deck and superstructure as being in critical condition, and the bridge as 'basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement'
183,925 vehicles drive over it every day.
32.1/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
146,620 vehicles drive over it every day.
32/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the superstructure as in poor condition.
203,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
24.5/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the condition of the bridge's superstructure as 'serious', and its structural evaluation states that its condition is 'basically intolerable requiring high priority of corrective action.'
