17 Major US Bridges That Need To Be Fixed Right Away

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
In this year’s State of The Union, one of President Obama’s proposals was to immediately build a public private partnership to fix the nearly 70,000 structurally deficient bridges in the United States.He claimed companies like Siemens America were willing to bring more jobs here if we upgraded and repaired our infrastructure.
Our roads and bridges really have decayed. As of last year, 11.5 per cent of US bridges, crossed by an average of 282,672,680 vehicles daily, were graded as “structurally deficient” by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Many other bridges are rated “functionally obsolete,” which means that they are “no longer by design functionally adequate for their task,” according to the FHWA.
Transportation for America released a report detailing the most trafficked structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridges in America, and we’ve picked out the busiest in 17 different states, and ordered them by condition, from best to worst.
This should not be interpreted as a list of bridges that are near collapse. But all of them need work, and many hold up traffic on some of America’s busiest roadways.
With 7.9 per cent unemployment and low interest rates, business, government, and drivers can agree that we could make some upgrades.
172,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
68.3/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck is in poor condition.
A sufficiency rating is the FHWA's measure of a bridge's sufficiency to stay in service. Each of these bridges has a rating below 80, which is the threshold below which a bridge is considered deficient or functionally obsolete. Analysis provided by National Bridge Inventory and Transportation For America.
144,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
66/100 sufficiency rating
The bridge is rated 'functionally obsolete, meaning that it is 'no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.'
154,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
64/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck, superstructure, and substructure are in poor condition.
304,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
60/100 sufficiency rating
The bridge is rated 'functionally obsolete, meaning that it is 'no longer by design functionally adequate for its task.'
146,370 vehicles drive over it every day.
57/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the substructure is in poor condition.
190,204 vehicles drive over it every day.
56.9/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck is in poor condition.
191,940 vehicles drive over it every day.
52/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
115,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
51/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
169,791 vehicles drive over it every day.
49/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's substructure is in poor condition.
85,801 vehicles drive over it every day.
49/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the substructure is in poor condition.
146,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
48/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the superstructure of the bridge is in poor condition, and the deck is in serious condition.
141,200 vehicles drive over it every day.
42.1/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
156,400 vehicles drive over it every day.
34.1/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the bridge's superstructure as in serious condition, and the bridge as 'basically intolerable requiring a high priority of corrective action.'
162,400 vehicles drive over it every day.
34/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the bridges deck and superstructure as being in critical condition, and the bridge as 'basically intolerable requiring high priority of replacement'
183,925 vehicles drive over it every day.
32.1/100 sufficiency rating
According to the FHWA, the bridge's deck and superstructure are in poor condition.
146,620 vehicles drive over it every day.
32/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the superstructure as in poor condition.
203,000 vehicles drive over it every day.
24.5/100 sufficiency rating
The FHWA rates the condition of the bridge's superstructure as 'serious', and its structural evaluation states that its condition is 'basically intolerable requiring high priority of corrective action.'
