The old world tradition of adding butter to coffee has recently re-emerged as a performance enhancer embraced by the likes of Bulletproof Executive founder Dave Asprey and holistic health guru Andrew Weil.

Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis.



Follow BI Video: On Twitter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.