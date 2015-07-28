A crazy-strong bicyclist in Brazil lifted a car out of a bike lane with his bare hands

If you ride a bicycle in bike lanes you know all too well that often these “bike lanes” are lined with parked cars, delivery trucks, construction vehicles, cop cars, you name it.

A video going viral on cycling Twitter shows a Hulk-like man lifting a compact car out of the bike lane with his bare hands:

It all apparently went down in a bike lane in Brazil. The YouTube video posted Monday already has over 700,000 views.

The huge man grabs the rear bumper of the little car and lifts it out of the lane, then get back on his mountain bike and keeps going on about his day.

You can watch the video below:

