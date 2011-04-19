Strong Growth In Underlying UK Dividends

Dividend growth is now ‘well entrenched’ in the UK, according to the latest study of payouts by Capita Registrars.



The figures for the first quarter are somewhat muddied by a special one-off payment by International Power, the fact that BP’s last full payment was in Q1 last year (before the Deepwater Horizon disaster) and payment date adjustments for tax reasons.

But stripping out these one-offs, UK company dividends show an underlying increase of 8.7 per cent, rising to £12.5 bn ($20 bn), reports Capita.

