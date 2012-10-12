Strong Earthquake Hits Chile

Reports on Twitter of a strong earthquake in Chile.



Fuerte sismo sacude zona central de #Chile, edificios oscilan en Santiago — Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) October 11, 2012

The local earthquake agency is giving it a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 at a depth of 116 kilometers, according to BNO’s Michael van Poppel.

No reports of any damages or fatalities so far, although multiple reports of shaking buildings in Santiago.

We’ll update if we hear more…

