TWO IN A ROW: Another Big Mess Of Good Earnings For The Bulls

Joe Weisenthal

Yesterday earnings from Wynn, Intel, and IBM helped fuel a big rally all over the world today.

And now bulls are getting more juice.

  • Apple is up 2 after its earnings.
  • Amex reported strong earnings and good credit quality numbers.
  • Qualcomm is up and raised estimates.
  • Same with FFIV networking is up.
  • E-Trade is another one.

All good!

rocket

Photo: jurvetson

