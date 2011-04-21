TWO IN A ROW: Another Big Mess Of Good Earnings For The Bulls

Yesterday earnings from Wynn, Intel, and IBM helped fuel a big rally all over the world today.
And now bulls are getting more juice.
- Apple is up 2 after its earnings.
- Amex reported strong earnings and good credit quality numbers.
- Qualcomm is up and raised estimates.
- Same with FFIV networking is up.
- E-Trade is another one.
All good!
Photo: jurvetson
