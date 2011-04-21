TWO IN A ROW: Another Big Mess Of Good Earnings For The Bulls

Yesterday earnings from Wynn, Intel, and IBM helped fuel a big rally all over the world today.



And now bulls are getting more juice.

Apple is up 2 after its earnings.

Amex reported strong earnings and good credit quality numbers.

Qualcomm is up and raised estimates.

Same with FFIV networking is up.

E-Trade is another one.

All good!

Photo: jurvetson

