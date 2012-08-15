Here's The Truth Behind The 'Strong Dollar' Excuse For Disappointing Revenue

Photo: 401(K) 2012 / Flickr

One of the themes during the current earnings season has been the dollar, which has strengthened relative to other currencies since a year ago.Many companies with significant overseas exposure have reported that revenue took a haircut due to the strength of the dollar.



“The negative correlation between macro-level EPS and the U.S. dollar is both theoretically and empirically clear,” writes Citi economist Steve Wieting. “Profits earned abroad are reported in depreciating or appreciating terms, boosting or reducing profits.”.

But blaming a stronger dollar isn’t telling the whole story, argues Wieting. From his recent note to clients (emphasis ours):

However, econometric testing shows that much of the relationship is mere correlation between the exchange rate and a more potent underlying driver: unit sales.

Dollar depreciation is more likely to occur when foreign economic activity is strengthening relative to the U.S. Thus, the negative correlation captures rising foreign sales, not just exchange rate variation.

In examining national data on just the foreign profits of U.S. firms (the portion directly impacted by exchange rates), a more powerful correlation can be seen between imperfect measures of external economic growth compared to exchange rates, which are arguably more simply and objectively measured (see figures 8-9).

Indeed, the correlation looks much tighter on the right.

Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis

Wieting offered two more charts that demonstrated the importance volume over currency.

As figures 10-11 also show, the correlation between profits and unit output – domestic or global production, is far more potent than exchange-rate correlation. As the U.S. exchange rate and global growth are often inversely correlated, the correlation between earnings and the exchange rate is magnified beyond the exchange rate’s own causal influence.

Photo: Citi Investment Research & Analysis

