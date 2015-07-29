US

For $7,000 this bike will get you to work in half the time and keep you from breaking a sweat

Justin Gmoser

Biking to work is great for skipping public transportation and getting some exercise and fresh air.

The downside? You get to the office all sweaty.

E-bike company Stromer addresses the issue with a 500W motor built into the wheel of their $US7,000 ST2 model. Less pedalling means less sweat — and a shorter commute too.  

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Daniel McMahon

