A new app allows bystanders to report nannies acting in unsafe ways with children

When a bystander sees a nanny neglecting a child or engaging in other unsafe behaviour, there isn’t much that person can do to report the issue.

A new app called Stroller Patrol enables users to inform a nanny’s employer when they see something suspicious.

Through location-tracking technology, users can see anyone on the app that’s within 300 feet. Users can only report people who have accounts with Stroller Patrol.

If a passerby witnesses a nanny doing something questionable – spending too much time on the phone or smoking a cigarette in front of a child- there isn’t really an effective way to report the issue.

Some people will take a picture of the caregiver and put it on Facebook in hopes of finding the parent. But there’s a good chance the mum or dad may never see the post. Critics also believe sharing that kind of information is an invasion of privacy, and racially motivated. It’s rare to see a person share an image of a white woman doing something “wrong” while taking care of a child.

A new app called Stroller Patrol aims to address this by enabling passersby to alert a parent directly about an issue, without publicly shaming a caregiver, the New York Post reported.

The goal of the app is to develop a network of local caregivers and parents who can communicate with ease. If a parent who has an account sees another caregiver harming a child in any way, they can log on and report the incident to that nanny’s employer, as long as they’re also a member of Stroller Patrol.

Experts say the model is compelling, but getting enough people involved to make it work could be a major challenge.

“The concept is great,” Leonard Golino, a retired NYPD detective and president of Gold Shield Elite Investigations, a company that conducts private investigations for civilians, told Insider. “My only question was: Is it going to be effective?”

If a bystander sees a nanny acting in an unsafe way, that person can contact the employer

To sign up, parents upload a photo of themselves and, optionally, share a photo of their stroller and their child. The employer can then link their profile to their nanny’s, so it’s clear to other users that they have that relationship. Using location-tracking technology, the app allows users to see anyone with an account who is within 300 feet.

If while at a playground, for example, a caregiver leaves a child unattended, another babysitter or parent could search for that person on the app, and then notify the parent.

“It’s up to the employer what they decide to do next,” Diana Toyberman, a New York City-based mum of two and founder of the app, told the New York Post. “If I was the parent, I’d want to know this was happening.”

Only people who are signed up can make reports, or be reported on

The app is free and will be available in January.

Golino, whose company is often hired by families to do extensive background checks on nannies, and even conduct surveillance, said that while Stroller Patrol has its merits, it also has some glaring flaws.

For one, it’s likely that only parents and nannies will sign up for the app, which significantly limits the number of people who can report incidents. In a city like New York, where both parents work in many households, the responsibility will fall on caregivers to report other nannies. Golino wonders if babysitters will be willing to take that kind of action.

“My concern is,” Golino said, “will one nanny give up another nanny?”

The app isn’t solely about exposing abuse.

The app allows parents to track their nanny and child’s whereabouts throughout the day. Caregivers and parents can also share photos, videos, and updates with each other.

A private investigator advises families to conduct background checks, install cameras, and investigate references

To effectively protect a child who is being watched by a hired caregiver, Golino advises families to take a few precautions.

He recommends that parents conduct background checks through a company like his, which has access to databases many other organisations don’t. Because Golino is a licensed investigator, he said he can unearth information that groups like Care.com – a platform for caregivers looking for work – can’t. Golino said his organisation investigates both caregivers and their immediate personal connections.

Golino said it’s just as important to vet a caregiver’s references. He’s had cases where a caregiver disguised their phone number with an app, and had a friend or relative answer the call.

The retired detective is a fan of having nanny cameras in the home. Some clients hire his company to conduct surveillance on the ground. For $US125 an hour, an investigator will observe a nanny and assess if she’s being safe with the child.

Golino urges families to invest in these services to safeguard their children.

“The most precious thing in the world is your kids,” Golino said. “Why would you want to save a few bucks?”

