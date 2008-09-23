Strippers Suffering From Wall Street Crisis

Apparently, when it comes to businesses affected by the recent Wall Street downturn, the movie industry’s doing fine, but the strip clubs are really hurting, proving that the cutoff for excessive entertainment expenses is a $100 lap dance.



Page Six: WALL Street’s financial crisis has trickled down to Manhattan’s mammary meccas. A source tells us jiggle joints all over the city are seeing a drop in business, with fewer customers, less bar traffic and a drop in lap dances. “The strippers at Penthouse Executive Club are all moaning and groaning,” one insider tells us. “They say they aren’t making anything at all since the market crashed.”

