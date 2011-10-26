Strippers Are Earning Up To $3,000 A Night In This North Dakota Boomtown

Photo: brh_images via Flickr

It’s time Las Vegas lost its title as ‘stripper capital of the universe’ to Williston, North Dakota.The little oil boomtown in the Great Plains might only have two strip clubs — Whispers and Heartbreakers — but the exotic dancers there make more money than some doctors.



In fact, rumours are swirling that Williston strippers earn up to $3,000 a night, reports CNN Money.

The competition has gotten so aggressive that Whispers is receiving applications from all over the world — Hawaii, Alaska, the Czech Republic and Germany — said Melissa Slapnicka, one of the owners.

“We used to have to beg people to come, and now we have to turn them away because we don’t have room for all the people who want to dance,” she told CNN.

And unlike Vegas, Williston doesn’t have special events or vacation seasons so they’re busy everyday, year-round.

So what’s the source behind the big paychecks?

In recent years, thousands of men have relocated to Williston for high-paying jobs in the oil industry, leaving behind their families. They are alone and work long, demanding hours — sometimes four days on, four days off, 24-hours a day — and there is little time for fun.

But when they do have time, these men visit one out of the two strip clubs and throw down wads of cash for some female companionship.

According to one stripper, nightly tips in Williston earn her the same amount that she used to make in an entire week in Sin City.

But exotic dancers aren’t the only ones benefiting. One bartender said she’s making four times as much as she used to since the oil boom.

