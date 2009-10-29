South Carolina Deputy AG Busted On Lunch Break With Stripper And Sex Toys

From the state that brought us the saga of the Mark Sanford affair comes this unfortunate doozy.



A deputy assistant attorney general has been fired after a spending his lunch break in his car with an 18-year-old stripper and sex toys.

AP: Roland Corning, 66, a former state legislator, was in a secluded part of a downtown cemetery when an officer spotted him Monday, according to a police report obtained by The Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act.

As the officer approached, Corning sped off, then pulled over a few blocks away. He and the 18-year-old woman with him, an employee of the Platinum Plus Gentleman’s Club, gave conflicting stories about what they were doing in the cemetery, Officer Michael Wines wrote in his report, though he did not elaborate.

Corning also had Viagra in the car, which, along with multiple sex toys, he said he always keeps with him — “just in case,” the police report said.

The AP report said Corning, who is also a former state legislator, did not respond to a request comment.

Though neither Corning nor the woman were charged with anything, the news made it to the attorney general’s office quickly, as the police officer’s wife also works in that office. When her husband called her to confirm Corning was telling the truth about being an deputy assistant AG, she reported the call to her boss, Attorney General Henry McMaster.

“We received credible information about inappropriate behaviour Monday afternoon,” McMaster said Wednesday. “And by the close of business, he was no longer working here.”

