Former Escorts Say Lenny Dykstra Bounced Checks, Stole Credit Cards

Lenny Dykstra just seems to go from bad, to worse.First, the former baseball megastar went more or less bankrupt.



And now, a stripper/porn star is saying Dykstra bounced a $1000 check he wrote to her.

“Monica F” now has a blog where she’s spilling the beans on her meeting with the former baseball star and failed entrepreneur (and quoting BI in the process – thanks to CJ Johnson for letting us know!)

Monica Foster says no illegal or sexual activity occurred during her time with Dykstra and that she was hired strictly as “his companion to have drinks and conversation with” one morning at the Avalon Hotel in L.A.

Sidenote: After the check bounced, Foster decided to research ol’ Lenny and found all of our stories. She writes, “Apparently he rips off legitimate and established business people regularly.” Check out the comments she and another escort who says Dykstra did the same thing to her, left on the story of Dykstra’s fall from grace.

Foster claims on her blog that she received emails from two other women were not paid in full for their services, and that one told her that Dykstra stole one of her credit cards.

She rails,

This man provided me with false information as to who he was, so I couldn’t properly research who he was. I have literally nothing to lose at this stage and am simply tired of the bull shit.

I have attempted to contact Lenny Dykstra multiple times and he has not responded to any of my calls or text messages. Fortunately I have informed my bank of this situation and they are working with me being that he is essentially a KNOWN problem and con artist who is on many financial institution’s radar for bouncing checks.

I hope that by going public with this, his escort supply is cut off. I hope everyone can see that he is just worthless.

Of course, Lenny could not be reached for comment by Radar.

Hat tip to Dealbreaker for alerting us to this interview Foster did with RadarOnline, in which she says Dykstra “obviously has some money, because when I met him he was staying in a beautiful Beverly Hills hotel.”

