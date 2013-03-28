At This Startup, The CEO Lets All Employees Read Confidential Emails

Owen Thomas, Business InsiderPatrick Collison, Stripe CEO, Ignition Mobile 2013Payments startup Stripe has a pretty innovative policy when it comes transparency.



Any employee can read almost every email sent within the company. What that means is that every email is internally public and searchable.

The rationale: if everyone automatically knows what’s happening within the company, Stripe can reduce the number of meetings it has and have a more fluid coordination process.

Over on Quora, one user asked about how Stripe keeps company secrets from leaking in light of its open email policy.

Here’s what Stripe co-founder Patrick Collison had to say:

Read Quote of Patrick Collison’s answer to Stripe (company): How are company secrets kept from leaking at Stripe with their internal email transparency? on Quora

