Two Irish brothers with a $5 billion fintech startup have moved in next door to Google, Facebook, and Airbnb in Dublin

Stripe Patrick (left) and John (right) Collison founded Stripe when they were 22 and 19 respectively.

Stripe, a San Francisco-headquartered online payments business, has relocated its Irish headquarters to an area known as Silicon Docks, in Dublin, according to local tech news website Silicon Republic.

The move means the four-year-old fintech company, already valued at $5 billion (£3.25 billion), will be a short distance away from the European headquarters of Google, Facebook, and Airbnb, which are also located in the area.

The company — founded by high-flying Irish brothers Patrick Collison, 27, and John Collison, 25 — builds tools for businesses that allows them to easily accept and track online payments, managing things like integration with banks and online systems.

So far, Stripe has raised over $100 million (£67 million) from big name investors like Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Aaron Levie, as well as financial heavyweights like American Express and Visa. It currently has between 251 and 500 employees, according to startup database CrunchBase, but it’s aiming to become a 1,000 person company within the next few years.

A spokesperson for Stripe told Silicon Republic that Stripe plans to gradually grow its operations in Dublin.

Stripe, which processes billions of dollars a year for customers including Lyft and Salesforce, will move into the 45,000 sq ft property known as The One Building, although it will reportedly only occupy part of it to begin with.

Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Airbnb have also got offices in Dublin’s Silicon Docks district.

“As a company with Irish founders, The One Building not only cements our Irish roots but provides enough space to gradually expand our team,” said Don O’Leary, Stripe’s country lead for Ireland.

“As we look to provide faster, more local support to our European users, being centrally located with room for growth was a top priority for us.”

Business Insider has contacted Stripe to find out what type of employees will be based in Dublin.

Earlier this year, Stripe appointed ex-Twitter executive Don O’Leary to lead the company’s European expansion from Dublin. Stripe also has an office in Shoreditch, East London. As it stands, Stripe is currently available in 14 countries across Europe.

