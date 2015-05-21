It looks like Stripe is raising a really big funding round

Stripe is is rumoured to be in talks to raise a new funding round that could see the payments firm reach a valuation of $US5 billion (£3.2 billion).

There is no single consensus on how much Stripe is looking to raise. Re/Code reported that Stripe is in talks to raise new funding at a valuation of around $US5 billion (£3.2 billion). A TechCrunch source noted that the round could be as big as $US500 million (£320 million), adding that Russian billionaire Yuri Milner’s DST Global is thought to be one of the leading investors in the deal.

Milner has also invested in Facebook and Twitter, and more recently Indian companies FlipKart and Ola Cabs.

A Stripe spokesperson declined to comment on the funding rumours.

Stripe’s software makes it really easy for website owners and app developers to take almost any kind of payment method, including credit cards, bitcoin, and Apple Pay.

Back in December the company was valued at $US3.5 billion (£2.2 billion) and has raised $US190 million (£120 million) in funding so far from the likes of PayPal founders Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia Capital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.