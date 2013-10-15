'StripCoin' --  Literally, Bitcoin For Strippers --  Gets Rid Of Those Embarrasing Credit Card Bills

When you take a conference about the future of money and hold it in Las Vegas, America’s beloved city of sin, stripping for Bitcoins just seems inevitable.

We heard about StripCoin (totally work-safe) from a few different sources at Money2020 in Las Vegas.

The site’s been around since 2012.

The premise is exactly what you’re imagining right now: send a stranger some money over the Internet using the anonymous digital currency called Bitcoin, and he or she removes clothing for you on camera:

“StripCoin.com is an instructional site that teaches adult entertainers how to use Bitcoin, a digital Internet currency […] Your earnings and tips go directly from your patrons to you. There are no usage or transaction fees. It’s just like accepting cash from someone, except over the Internet.”

One advantage of Bitcoin over regular credit card transactions is that Bitcoin won’t produce an embarrassing charge on customers’ credit card statements, because their real identity is never connected to Bitcoin.

The site even provides the newbies with a little explanation of Bitcoin and walks them through getting their own Bitcoin wallet.

