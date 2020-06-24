A string quartet played a concert for an audience of nearly 2,300 potted plants — watch the full performance

(Photo by Jordi Vidal/Getty Images) BARCELONA, SPAIN – JUNE 22: Musicians from UceLi Quartet, a string quartet, perform ‘Crisantemi’ by Puccini for an audience made up of 2,292 plants on the first day after the State of Alarm on June 22, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. The plants will later be delivered to 2,292 healthcare professionals, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, accompanied by a certificate from the artist Eugenio Ampudia. The concert was born from the initiative of the Liceu and the artist together with the Max Estrella Gallery and the curator of Blanca De La Torre.

A string quartet performed a concert for an audience of nearly 2,300 potted plants in Barcelona on Monday.

The conceptual performance was meant to elicit reflection about nature and show how nature reclaimed space from humans during the pandemic.

The concert was streamed online and the plants were donated to healthcare professionals.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Barcelona’s Liceu Grand Theatre held an unconventional concert Monday for the first day of its reopening as musicians from the UceLi Quartet played ‘Crisantemi’ (or The Chrysanthemums) by Puccini for an audience, not of people, but 2,292 plants.

The hall, which has been closed since March, was filled with palms, ficus trees, and Swiss cheese plants as a symbolic gesture of the months of the pandemic when nature reclaimed space from people, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

The greenery created a stark visual contrast between the theatre’s red seating and gold wall decor during the six-minute performance.

Conceptual artist Eugenio Ampudia formed the idea during the lockdown as the sounds and presence of nature became more apparent. He created the concert in hopes people would consider their relationship with nature more deeply.

But Ampudia’s concert metaphor isn’t the only way people started getting creative with musical performances during the pandemic. Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra performed Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” from the comfort of their homes and posted the compilation of performances in a video online.

As for the plants’ concert, the theatre streamed the performance on its website and the plants were to be donated to healthcare professionals who worked battling the virus on the frontlines.

Spain has been hard-hit by the coronavirus with 28,324 deaths and 246,504 cases.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.