It's been a hot week for a key Wall Street business

Matt Turner

It has been a big week for Wall Street dealmakers, with a flurry of high-profile mergers and acquisitions announced in the past 24 hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced a deal to sell its software business in an $8.8 billion transaction. The company is creating a company with UK tech company Micro Focus for the unit in a transaction worth $8.8 billion including 50.1% ownership of the new combined company by HPE shareholders and a $2.5 billion cash payment to HPE. JPMorgan and UK stockbroker Numis advised Micro Focus on the deal. The bankers at JPMorgan involved in the deal were: Bill Hutchings, Ben Berinstein, Jay Hofmann, Sanjay Jain, Dwayne Lysaght and Chris Wood. At Numis, it was Alex Ham, Simon Willis and Tom Ballard.
  • Private equity company TPG and Intel are jointly spinning out Intel Security in a deal that values the business at $4.2 billion. Intel will get $3.1 billion in cash and a 49% stake in the business, which will be named McAfee. TPG will own a 51% stake.
  • Liberty Media agreed a deal to acquire motorsports business Formula One from a consortium of sellers led by private equity company CVC. The deal values Formula One at $8 billion. Morgan Stanley is advising Liberty media, while Goldman Sachs advised the selling group.

That follows a string of deals earlier in the week:

NOW WATCH: London is building Europe’s tallest residential skyscraper

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.