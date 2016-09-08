It's been a hot week for a key Wall Street business

It has been a big week for Wall Street dealmakers, with a flurry of high-profile mergers and acquisitions announced in the past 24 hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise announced a deal to sell its software business in an $8.8 billion transaction. The company is creating a company with UK tech company Micro Focus for the unit in a transaction worth $8.8 billion including 50.1% ownership of the new combined company by HPE shareholders and a $2.5 billion cash payment to HPE. JPMorgan and UK stockbroker Numis advised Micro Focus on the deal. The bankers at JPMorgan involved in the deal were: Bill Hutchings, Ben Berinstein, Jay Hofmann, Sanjay Jain, Dwayne Lysaght and Chris Wood. At Numis, it was Alex Ham, Simon Willis and Tom Ballard.

Private equity company TPG and Intel are jointly spinning out Intel Security in a deal that values the business at $4.2 billion. Intel will get $3.1 billion in cash and a 49% stake in the business, which will be named McAfee. TPG will own a 51% stake.

Liberty Media agreed a deal to acquire motorsports business Formula One from a consortium of sellers led by private equity company CVC. The deal values Formula One at $8 billion. Morgan Stanley is advising Liberty media, while Goldman Sachs advised the selling group.

That follows a string of deals earlier in the week:

