This Band Bought 400 Tickets Off Of Ticketmaster To Scalp To Fans

The members of String Cheese Incident are taking a stand against online ticket vendor’s service fees.

Photo: Getty Images / C. Taylor Crothers

One band is going to great lengths to ensure fans don’t have to pay the service charge on Ticketmaster for a slew of their summer concerts.When tickets went on sale a few Fridays ago, nearly 50 fans and friends of The String Cheese Incident went to the Greek theatre in Los Angeles with $20,000 in cash to purchase every ticket available by Ticketmaster.



Each person bought eight $49.95 tickets through money advanced by the band. The nearly 400 tickets were then re-upped on The String Cheese Incident’s website for the same price sans the service fee.

What’s the big deal?

Ticketmaster among other online ticket vendors will slap on an additional charge to already pricey tickets. It seems a bit hectic for one band to go to the effort to make the same tickets available without the fees; however, the band feels the cause is worth all the trouble.

“It costs us money to sell the tickets,” Keith Moseley, the band’s bassist told The New York Times. “But we are going to eat that cost this summer in order to make a better deal for our fans and let them know how much we appreciate them.”

Now, check out five things we learned from an unpublished interview with Beastie Boys’ Adam Yauch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.