A photographer has made it his mission to take moving photos of the world's most endangered animals

Since 2005, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has made it his mission to document all the world’s captive
species — the ultimate goal being to help bring awareness to the alarming rate at which some of these animals are going extinct.
With an estimated 12,000 different types of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates kept in zoos and conservation’s, it’s going to take Sartore a total of 25 years to get the job done. In past 11 years, he’s documented nearly 6,000 animals in intimate, studio portrait settings.
His multiyear project, entitled Photo Ark, is featured in next month’s National Geographic magazine — which is publishing ten covers, a different animal gracing each one for the April issue.
Below, a selection of animals from Sartore’s noble endeavour.
