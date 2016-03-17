A photographer has made it his mission to take moving photos of the world's most endangered animals

Since 2005, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has made it his mission to document all the world’s captive

species — the ultimate goal being to help bring awareness to the alarming rate at which some of these animals are going extinct.

With an estimated 12,000 different types of birds, fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates kept in zoos and conservation’s, it’s going to take Sartore a total of 25 years to get the job done. In past 11 years, he’s documented nearly 6,000 animals in intimate, studio portrait settings.

His multiyear project, entitled Photo Ark, is featured in next month’s National Geographic magazine — which is publishing ten covers, a different animal gracing each one for the April issue.

Below, a selection of animals from Sartore’s noble endeavour.

Black-and-rufous elephant shrew at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Joel Sartore/National Geographic African White-Bellied Tree Pangolin at the Pangolin Conservation in St. Augustine, Florida. Joel Sartore/National Geographic Fire shrimp at the Nebraska Aquatic Supply. Joel Sartore/National Geographic North American porcupine at the Great Plains Zoo, South Dakota. Joel Sartore/National Geographic Bornean orangutan & Bornean/Sumatran orangutan at the Houston Zoo. Joel Sartore/National Geographic American flamingo at the Lincoln Children's Zoo, Nebraska. Joel Sartore/National Geographic Fennec Foxsaint at the St. Louis Zoo. Joel Sartore/National Geographic Giant panda at the Zoo Atlanta. Joel Sartore/National Geographic National Geographic's ten covers for the April issue. Joel Sartore/National Geographic One of ten covers, featuring the waxy monkey tree frog. Joel Sartore/National Geographic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.