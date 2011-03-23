Strikeforce vs. UFC Event Could Be MMA Super Bowl

If there is one thing missing from the UFC it is an annual event like WrestleMania. However, the purchase of Strikeforce by Zuffa gives the UFC a chance to change this with an annual event featuring all Strikeforce vs. UFC fights. If promoted right, this could be the Super Bowl that MMA is missing.



MMA fans are still buzzing over the purchase of Strikeforce by the UFC’s parent company Zuffa. Dana White has indicated that he will keep Strikeforce and Strikeforce fighters separate from the UFC. White has since changed his stance on interpromotional fights and is open to making Super Fights if the fans want to see them. Forget about one fight, why not an annual card of Strikeforce vs. UFC fights that fans can get excited about all year and celebrate the event like their Super Bowl or WrestleMania?

Having one annual Strikeforce vs. UFC event allows Dana White to not hold true with his plans of keeping Strikeforce and even gives him a little more incentive to strengthen the brand. For an entire year White can make new stars, create dream match scenarios, and turn Strikeforce into a strong #2 MMA brand with television exposure on CBS and Showtime along with the UFC promotional machine behind the brand.



