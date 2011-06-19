Strikeforce: Overeem Vs. Werdum Results - Overeem Advances

Alistair Overeem paid back Fabricio Werdum for a previous loss by eliminating Werdum from the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix. While the win advances the Demolition Man in the tournament, it was hardly the impressive performance fans hoped to see from the champion.



Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum did their best imitation of the infamous Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki fight of 1976. The lackluster main-event saw Werdum blatantly lay on the canvas for most of the fight, challenging Overeem to go to the mat while the Strikeforce heavyweight champion opted to stay on his feet. This was hardly the flurry of fast action Strikeforce fans have been accustomed to seeing from their champion.

Overeem had his hands cocked and ready to unload but had a hard time finding an opening, especially with Werdum constantly going to the ground. Werdum would lay there and at one point put his hands together praying that Overeem would go to the ground. Overeem resisted the urge for two rounds but whether due to frustration or exhaustion wound up going to the ground with Werdum in the final round..

