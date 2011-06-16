Strikeforce: Overeem Vs. Werdum Preview & Predictions

The Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix tournamentrolls into Dallas this Saturday night. The tournament quarterfinals conclude this weekend with two heavyweight collisions, yet it is the Strikeforce champion who will take centre stage.



Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem fights Fabricio Werdum in a Heavyweight Grand Prix quarterfinal bout. With Fedor Emelianenko eliminated, Overeem currently stands as the tournament favourite. The Strikeforce title may not be on the line, yet all eyes will be on the Demolition Man.

Overeem has probably had more attention in the last few months than at any other time in his career. After demolishing Brett Rogers on Showtime and sweeping the K1 Grand Prix tournament last year, Overeem finally started to get the respect he deserved. Yet, once Zuffa LLC purchased Strikeforce, some in the MMA community pointed to Overeem as arguably the biggest acquisition of the deal.

