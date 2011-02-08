Strikeforce Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2011 Preview

Futures betting lines have recently been announced for the Strikeforce Heavyweight World Grand Prix 2011. For the gambling initiated, Gambling Futures are bets that are made far in advance on the outcome of a tournament or season. They are much more common in Team Sports like the NFL or MLB, but can sometimes be seen in MMA in regards to tournaments. Here are the current odds for the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix.



**Note: For those of you paying attention you can see that there are a few other fighters, beyond the 8 Heavyweights announced as part of the tournament. This is because these are Reserve fighters. Because of the tournament format, fighters must continue fighting on a strict schedule. In MMA injuries in training and in fights can often occur. If a fighter is unable to continue in the tournament due to injury, he will be replaced by a reserve fighter, which is the reason these fighters are listed on the odds.

Fighter Moneyline Odds Payout Odds Fedor Emelianenko +170 1.70 to 1 Alistair Overeem +180 1.80 to 1 Josh Barnett +350 3.50 to 1 Andrei Arlovski +950 9.50 to 1 Fabricio Werdum +1200 12.0 to 1 Antonio Silva +1800 18.0 to 1 Sergei Kharitonov +2000 20.0 to 1 Brett Rogers +2200 22.0 to 1 Shane Del Rosario +3200 32.0 to 1 Valenttijn Overeem +3500 35.0 to 1 Lavar Johnson +4000 40.0 to 1 Ray Sefo +5200 52.0 to 1 The Field (Any fighter not listed) +3500 35.0 to 1We’ll focus on the 8 announced Heavyweight fighters, who will be competing in the tournament. I’ll give a brief bit of a background on each fighter, an analysis of strengths and weaknesses and finally a gambling analysis.

Read the full post at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.