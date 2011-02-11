Strikeforce: Fedor Vs. Silva Predictions And Preview

Strikeforce MMA makes its return to Showtime this weekend with another great card, this time live from the IZOD centre in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Of course with Fedor on the card, Strikeforce is once again co-promoting the card with the Dana White coined “Mad Russians” at M-1 Global. This event kicks off the start of the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament, and the main card features two Grand Prix Quarterfinal fights and three tournament reserve bouts.



That’s five fights, all Heavyweight tilts. That’s going to be a lot of weight throughout the whole main card, so we’ll see if the cage can stand up to all of those massive fighters. Let’s take a look at the card from a gambling perspective. As always, all betting lines are current from the time of writing on Bookmaker.com

Tournament Reserve Bout – Heavyweight Fight – Chad Griggs vs. Gian Villante

Current Betting Line: Chad Griggs (+190) vs. Gian Villante (-235)

Chad “The Gravedigger” Griggs is a part-time fighter who is also a Firefighter and Paramedic with the Tucson Fire Department. The 32 year old Arizona native has been fighting since 2005. He currently trains out of the Apex MMA/Fight Legion Gym in Arizona. Griggs is a relatively smaller Heavyweight standing 6’3″ tall and weighing in around 230 pounds. He owns a career record of 9-1, with 8 wins via (T)KO and 1 via Submission. In Griggs’ last fight he scored a huge upset, and possibly the biggest win of his career with a victory over former WWE-Star Bobby Lashley, a bout in which he was a +600 underdog.

Griggs is mainly a stand up fighter. A solid brawler with decent boxing skills. In the fight against Lashley he was overmatched on the ground, but managed to hold his own fairly well in a fight against an NCAA Division 1 Wrestler in Lashley. However, without a standing restart by the referee, I’m not sure that Griggs would have gotten that fight back to standing. That said, despite not defeating anyone of note, he has shown an impressive ability to finish with 8 (T)KO’s. In this fight, he’s going to want to keep the fight standing as long as possible to work his good boxing skills and try to outbox his opponent.

