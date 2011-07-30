Strikeforce Cuts Champion Alistair Overeem

According to a report on Inside MMA tonight, Overeem received a letter from the promotion informing him that he was being released. Thanks a lot champ, but your services are no longer needed.



This one was a shocker. It has been known that Overeem had one fight left on his Strikeforce contract. Wait a minute, you ask. Why would Strikeforce have booked him in a tournament with one fight left on his deal? Oh Scott Coker. Anyway, this makes the second time since buying Strikeforce that Zuffa has cut a current Strikeforce champion from his contract and left a belt vacant.

It is certainly a bizarre move. There is already a lot of speculation about Overeem going to the UFC. Many MMA analysts believe that this is the first step of a negotiation similar to the one between Zuffa and former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz.

