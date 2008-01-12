Strike Roundup: NBC Gives Up On Globes; DGA Talks Start Saturday

In the face of growing pressure, NBC is giving up on the Golden Globes — entirely. The network had planned to hold an exclusive, one-hour Golden Globes press conference Sunday, after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association canceled the Globes because stars wouldn’t cross a writers guild picket line.

Initially, NBC was going to put on a glorified “Access Hollywood” with Billy Bush and Nancy O’Dell hosting, but the WGA said it would picket that as well. So NBC gave up and turned them over to the HFPA, which has opened it up to all press. Tons of behind-the-scenes wrangling here between NBC, which paid a rights fee for the telecast, producer Dick Clark Productions, which tried to get a Letterman-style side deal with the WGA, and the Hollywood Foreign Press, which owns the Globes.

On Saturday, the Directors Guild of America opens formal talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Televison Producers, in hopes of producing a deal that can serve as a template for all of the guilds, including the striking WGA and the Screen Actors Guild. The directors had initially said they would only sit down to talks when they believed there was enough common ground to reach a deal.

