[Update] Murdered Finance Worker's Ex-Boyfriend Falls To His Death As Police Move In

[update] 3.15pm: The ex-boyfriend of Kate Malonyay, the finance worker found dead in her Mosman apartment earlier in the week has fallen to his death as police moved in to arrest him, News Limited reports.

Sources said police were trying to get into a Gold Coast hotel room to arrest Elliot Coulson when he fell to his death from a balcony at the Marriott Surfers Paradise Resort about 11.40am, according to News Limited’s report.

A police strike force had been established to investigate Malonyay’s death, which police described as suspicious.

Malonyay, 32, was found dead in her ground floor unit on McLeod Street around 1.45 pm Monday after police were called to check on her welfare.

Police say Malonyay — who grew up on the NSW Central Coast — had not been seen or heard from for days. When her body was discovered police saw she had suffered “some bruising.”

Strike Force Pasmore has now been established, with local police and Homicide Squad officers working together to investigating her death.

A post mortem examination was conducted yesterday but was inconclusive, police said in a statement this morning.

Malonyay was a senior manager with listed finance company Challenger Limited, where she had worked for three years.

Yesterday the company paid tribute to an “easygoing” and “much-liked” talented young woman.

“Nothing was ever too much trouble for Kate,” said chief executive Brian Benari in a statement yesterday.

“She will be remembered for her sense of humour, easygoing nature and professionalism,” he said.

Anyone with information on Malonyay’s death is being urged to contact police.

