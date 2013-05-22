Strike Bowling Is Spending $25 Million To Bring A Trampoline Park To Australia

photo supplied.

First it was bowling bars and now it’s trampoline parks.

Strike bowling is spending $25 million in a deal with the US based creators of the world’s first indoor trampoline park Sky Zone.

They’re going to bring it to Australia and New Zealand.

“The growth of this entertainment category in the US has boomed and we are supremely confident in the potential for Sky Zone trampoline parks in Australia, our first international expansion outside of North America,” said Sky Park president Jeff Platt.

It actually looks like a lot of fun. There’s even a foam pit.

