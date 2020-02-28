This $7 million Bay Area house by a San Francisco 'most polarising designer' almost didn't get built

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

Modernist architect Stanley Saitowitz is controversial, and he’s designed some of San Francisco’s most recognisable buildings.

Saitowitz complained about the strict guidelines imposed on him in designing this Mill Valley home.

After three different versions, the design was finally approved.

It took three iterations and five months for architect Stanley Saitowiz to have plans for a home in Mill Valley, California, approved. Mill Valley is a town 14 miles north of San Francisco, with some of the stringent building guidelines common to the Bay Area.

“The design guidelines in Mill Valley are pretty rigid and essentially they control every aspect of building a house,” Saitowitz told SFGate, although he noted it wasn’t the hardest project he’s taken on. “The most difficult was probably adding a deck in San Francisco.”

Still, designing the terraced home built into a hillside while meeting strict regulations wasn’t easy. “The most difficult part is that when you’re building on a hillside they limit the amount of dirt that can be moved. So, a lot of the constraint actually was what drove the project.”

Saitowitz has been called San Francisco’s “most polarising designer.” He’s responsible for the iconic 8 OctaviaCondo building, which some critics have compared to a prison, while fans praise its innovative, minimalist design. Now, the home at 185 Summit is on the market for $US6.95 million.

Take a look inside.

The home has a board-formed concrete facade, a process that uses wooden planks to give concrete a natural look to better blend into the hillside.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

Natural, dark colours almost disappear into the woods, the designer told Business Insider.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

The house is a series of terraces that fit into the shape of the hill, with a green roof and vegetation that “reclaim the hill,” the architect told Business Insider.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

Mill Valley prefers natural materials and colours that blend into the landscape, so the design utilised them, according to Saitowitz.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

A natural-toned, minimalist look continues throughout the house, even in the bathrooms.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home bathroom.

The two levels both use glass walls to take advantage of the views.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home.

A rendering of the design from an earlier stage shows that Saitowitz tried different ways of best utilising glass in the design.

Stanley Saitowitz Mill Valley home rendering.

The living room on the first level acts as a “lens” to take in the landscape and bay.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home living area.

All four bedrooms on the lower floor have sliding glass windows.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home living area.

The enclosed courtyard, seen here, separated the main house from the garage and guest unit.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home courtyard.

On the other side of the living space next to the courtyard, there is an open deck, with a fireplace and outdoor kitchen.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home living area.

Shown here at night, the deck has an unmatched view of the city.

Open Homes Photography Mill Valley home deck.

