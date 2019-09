Please enable Javascript to watch this video Tracey Mallett, a fitness and wellness expert, gives tips on how to combat back aches and lower body pains that develop from working at a desk all day. Mallett insists that by combining stretching and breathing exercises to lift and extend our bodies people can even become more confident in the office.

