Stressed At Work? Suck It Up, Say Psychologists

With layoffs rife throughout the economy, many of those who still have a job are under extreme stress from increased workloads and worries that they might be the next to go.

Susan Adams of Forbes.com reports that realist psychologists admit that much of the advice they would normally give simply doesn’t apply in this economy:

“In therapy, we try to help patients discover who they really are,” [psychologist] Joan Kane explains. “In this environment, it’s more helpful to not necessarily be your authentic self.” Instead, she says, you need to show that you can adapt. “Even if things are horrible and morale is low, you do not want to go in and say so to your boss. Instead you want to describe how what you’re doing is positive and talk about what you’ve created and why you’re successful.”

…

Dorothy Cantor, a psychologist in Westfield, N.J., says that beleaguered workers should realise that it’s normal to feel anxious at times like these. “Don’t add to your own discomfort and anxiety by being self-critical,” says Cantor. “Too many people pathologize what they’re feeling. You just have to tolerate it. Time will heal it.”

