Stress Test Update: The Great Cash-Raising Race Is Already On

Europe’s banks are currently transfixed on the 12:00 PM ET time, preparing for the world’s response to their stress test results.



Several banks are already getting ahead of what is sure to be competitive market for capital and raising short term funds today, according to The Guardian.

The National Bank of Greece has raised €450 million

Banca Civica (Spain) is selling convertible bonds

Nova Ljubljanska Banka (Slovenia) is planning a €400 million cash call

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s exposed in Europe >

