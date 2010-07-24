Stress Test Update: The Great Cash-Raising Race Is Already On

Europe’s banks are currently transfixed on the 12:00 PM ET time, preparing for the world’s response to their stress test results.
Several banks are already getting ahead of what is sure to be competitive market for capital and raising short term funds today, according to The Guardian.
- The National Bank of Greece has raised €450 million
- Banca Civica (Spain) is selling convertible bonds
- Nova Ljubljanska Banka (Slovenia) is planning a €400 million cash call
