Here Are The 6 European Banks That May Need A Bailout

Right now, the results of the Europe wide stress tests are being dissected, but the common conclusion is that not many, if any, banks are in need of recapitalization.



But when you take into consideration scenarios that include losses on sovereign debt, Credit Suisse has found that there are some that may need considerable cash.

Credit Suisse, in their stress tests, combine an economic downturn scenario with a sovereign debt scenario. The economic scenario focuses on loan loss provisions, while the sovereign debt scenario focuses on marking debt to the CDS curve, less 3%. Credit Suisse finds this a more likely stress test than any haircut.

