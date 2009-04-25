Stress Test Released!

Developing… The Federal Reserve has published a 21-page report on the methodology of the stress tests, which we’ve embedded below. First glance: still not that stressful. For example, in 2010, the worst case scenario is still for positive GDP growth. And unemployment worst case is still sub-11%. We won’t learn how the test affects the various banks until May 4.



