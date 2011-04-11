Stress Free Trading

HedgeFundLIVE.com — As you have noticed from Jeremy’s blogs and talk on the desk Yoga is a great way to release stress and take your mind off of the market. It incorporates breathing, meditation, and muscle toning in a relaxing way. There are also different types of yoga and exercise that are similar, for example, Pilates. Today, I tried a much different form of yoga — Anti-Gravity Yoga.

In the city there are hundreds of different yoga studios but this is the most unique one I have ever heard of or been to. If you don’t like taking yourself out of your comfort zone this is definitely not for you. It combines traditional yoga principles with elements from aerial acrobatics, dance, pilates and calisthenics. Basically, doing different yoga poses upside down in the air. I don’t know many people who have heard of it so I wanted to introduce this because although it is different it is another alternative to relaxing and clearing your mind.

Click Here for full article.

http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/yoga-what

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.