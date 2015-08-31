Researchers have discovered a surprising cause of college football players' injuries

Researchers at the University of Missouri have discovered that college football players are more likely to experience illness and injury during times of high academic stress, such as during midterms or finals.

The link is even more pronounced among starting players, but knowing this information means that academic departments can plan practices to minimise risk of injury during the most stressful parts of the semester.

Video courtesy of the University of Missouri

