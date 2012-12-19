The Guys Behind StreetWearDeals Pick Their favourite Guys' Looks For 2013

Even though the fashion discount website StreetWearDeals only launched on December 3rd, it already has a solid following.



“Our fan base is rabid. Some sites have visitors coming three times a week, but we have people coming three times a day and spending an average of 7 page views on our website,” says Dejan Pralica, the site’s founder. “That’s not the norm for a new company.”

The early success is thanks in large part to the website’s predecessor and sister site, KicksDeals, which launched a year ago in November.

KicksDeals, much like StreetWearDeals, is dedicated to finding the best price on designer goods around the internet for their 20-something readers. Both reach out to select brands and retailers directly, and try to get the most exclusive and steep discounts available.

And the websites really feed off and expand on one another — KicksDeals is all about sneakers, whereas StreetWearDeals is fashion from the feet up.

“People aren’t looking for the bargain, they’re not looking for the $20 sneaker,” Pralica explains. “They’re looking for the $150 sneakers or the $200 jacket that they can get for half off. They’re looking for the high end at the medium tier price.”

Their target audience is 20-something, stylish, urban males — which makes StreetWearDeals a uniquely good fit for its partner, the Complex Media Network. It’s a cross-promotional relationship where Complex Magazine can associate itself with brands sold on StreetWearDeals such as OBEY, 10.Deep, BLVCK SCVLE, and Billionaire Boys Club. And StreetWearDeals has access to Complex’s reader base.

And that’s a huge part of the company model — giving the readers what they’re searching for. The men behind StreetWearDeals are 20-something guys themselves who are not only looking for the best deals, but the best brands and styles for the Complex Magazine and StreetwearDeals audience.

Both continue to grow with the readers, and listen to the consumer feedback. StreetwearDeals in particularly often reaches out through social media to its followers to ask what brands, styles, and looks they’re trying to find. “We’re your buddy that wants to find you awesome deals, not that kind of press release tone,” says Pralica. Which makes StreetwearDeals on the pulse of what its audience is looking for.

So what trends are they seeing for 2013? “It’s heavily Americana-influenced,” explains Complex writer Justin Korkidis. “Camo, military peacoats, and a whole lot of basics. Subtlety is really key.”

They shared some of their favourite looks for the new year.

