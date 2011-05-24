IDEA OF THE DAY: Dating App That Pairs People Based on Twitter and Foursquare Activity

Photo: seanmcgrath via Flickr

The idea: This is an app that connects people based on how they spend time online. People who follow similar people on Twitter will be able to interact with one another via the app. The same is true for Facebookers, Foursquarers, and Audioscrobblers.The app is currently free but will be rolling out premium features in the future.



Whose idea: StreetSpark

Why it’s brilliant: The current norm for dating sites is to pair people up based on mutual interest in music, movies, and books. It seems just as worthwhile to find romantic partners based on how they spend time online.

