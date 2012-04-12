'Street Smart' Anchor Lisa Murphy Leaves Bloomberg TV Because Of 'Recent Changes In Her Personal Life'

TVNewser is reporting that “Street Smart” anchor Lisa Murphy has left Bloomberg TV. [via TalkingBizNews]



From TVNewser:

“”Given some of the recent changes in Lisa’s personal life and the recent changes here at Bloomberg, we mutually decided this would be an appropriate time to part ways,” a Bloomberg spokesperson said. “We wish Lisa all the best.””

Last month Bloomberg fired 30 people, TVNewser reported.

It’s unclear what Murphy’s future plans are. Bloomberg has already taken down her anchor profile.

