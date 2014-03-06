50 mouthwatering photos of street food in Singapore

Singapore reigns as the world’s most expensive city for the fifth year in a row.

Despite its status, the country is also known for its inexpensive street food.

From delectable chilli crab to rice cake topped with savoury vegetables, Singapore boasts a variety of street foods to get your hands on.

Singapore is officially one of the most expensive cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual report.

But that doesn’t mean you have to blow a ton of cash on fantastic food in Singapore.

While Singapore has plenty of five-star fine dining options, most people opt to eat street food in the city’s inexpensive hawker centres, which are open-air food courts where vendors prepare everything from Malaysian curries to Indian roti and Chinese noodle soups.

We ate our way through Singapore, trying everything from hawker centres to fine restaurants. Here are the best things we ate.

Disclosure: Our trip to Singapore, including travel and lodging expenses, was sponsored by the Singapore Tourism Board.

Chicken rice is Singapore’s unofficial national dish. First, chicken is boiled in a flavorful broth. Then the rice is cooked in that same broth. The result is a fragrant, flavorful, succulent rice that pairs perfectly with the juicy chicken.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Chilli crab is another one of Singapore’s national dishes. The crab is doused in a spicy chilli-tomato gravy. Eating it is a messy affair — the best way to eat it is to crack the shell with your hands and slurp out the meat. Then mop up the gravy with doughy buns.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Choy sum is a Chinese vegetable that’s a thinner version of bok choy. It’s prepared with garlic as a side dish that complements chilli crab.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Laksa is another signature Singaporean dish. The Katong Laksa is a Peranakan (a Singaporean ethnic group) fish soup that’s made with rice vermicelli noodles in a rich and spicy coconut broth. The soup is filled with seafood like shrimp, squid, and fishcake.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Char kway teow is another iconic Singaporean dish. It’s made from flat rice noodles that are stir-fried with soy sauce, chilli, shellfish, and chives.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This is Singapore’s version of carrot cake, called chai tow kuay — but it’s nothing like the sweet confection we think of as carrot cake. The “cake” is cut up into little pieces and fried with soy sauce, eggs, vegetables, and fish sauce. It’s greasy and delicious.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Barbecue stingray with chilli sambal is another iconic Singaporean dish. The stingray is coated in a spicy chilli sauce, wrapped in a cleaned banana leaf, and grilled for a smoky, spicy, and delicious flavour.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Fried Hokkien Mee is made with a combination of thick yellow egg noodles and rice vermicelli noodles which are cooked in a seafood broth and topped with shrimp, squid, pork belly, and lard. Singaporeans love to add chilli sauce for an extra kick.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Kaya toast is Singapore’s national breakfast food. The toast is grilled over an open charcoal flame, and then slathered with kaya (a coconut jam made with coconut, milk, and sugar).

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

The kaya toast is served with coffee and soft-boiled eggs. You’re supposed to add soy sauce and pepper to the eggs, then dip the kaya toast into the warm, liquidy concoction.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Chui Kueh is a dense rice cake that’s topped with savoury preserved vegetables.

Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider

Lontong is a Malay dish that consists of a spongy rice cake cut into strips and cooked in a rich curry with vegetables and egg.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Fish ball soup is served piping hot with a side of chillis for an extra kick.

Jennifer Polland/ Business Insider

Hong Kong-style wonton noodle soup is savoury and delicious.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Roti prata is a fried Indian pancake that’s tissue-thin, greasy, and delicious.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Murtabak uses a dough that’s similar to roti prata, but is stuffed with minced lamb, egg, and onions. It’s usually served with a side of curry for dipping. You can get this at hawker centres all over the city, but the best place to eat it is at Zam Zam, in Kampong Glam (the traditionally Arab neighbourhood in Singapore).

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Bok choy is served in a garlicky brown sauce as a green side dish.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Rojak is a fruit and vegetable salad that’s made with pineapple, cucumber, and dough fritters tossed in a fish paste sauce and topped with crushed peanuts. It’s a sweet, spicy, and gooey mixture.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This sweet crispy prawn from the Majestic Restaurant, served with scallions, was enormous.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Dim sum is an extremely popular meal in Singapore. People gorge themselves on all sorts of Chinese dumplings and snacks, like these shrimp and pork dumplings.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Or these beef meatballs.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Dim sum has a few vegetarian options, like these mushroom dumplings.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This roast pork, from Crystal Jade Palace Restaurant, is crunchy and crispy on top and fatty and delicious on the bottom.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Bird’s nest soup is a Chinese dish that’s made with the saliva of a swiftlet bird and is considered to have healing powers. The soup is incredibly expensive: a bowl can easily cost about $US100.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Chinese fried rice with seafood is typical hawker centre fare.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Some hawker centre stalls display their dishes behind glass, like this Chinese squid with celery dish.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

You’ll find roast chickens and ducks hanging in restaurant windows and hawker centre stalls all around Singapore.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

That roast duck or chicken is used in several Chinese dishes, like this noodle soup.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This hawker centre vendor serves spit-roasted pork and chicken.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Fried Indian snacks, like samosas, are displayed behind glass in hawker centres.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

People help themselves to fried pakora (vegetables) and other fried Indian treats.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Indian food vendors sell fried fish with masala sauce.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Big tubs of chana masala (chickpeas with masala sauce) smelled delicious.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Tandoori chicken is a typical Indian dish.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Singaporeans love their food spicy. You’ll find trays of chilli condiments all around the hawker centres.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Chinese fish cakes are a quick and savoury snack.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Vendors grill satay — skewers of meat — over an open flame.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

The satay meat is typically chicken or mutton, and it’s served with a side of cool cucumbers and onions and a sweet peanut sauce.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

There’s also prawn satay.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This Chinese seafood omelette is topped with chopped scallions.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Otak-otak is a cake made of mashed fish that’s mixed with coconut milk, chilli, and spices, wrapped in a banana leaf, and grilled over charcoal. It’s a traditional Peranakan (a local Singaporean ethnic group) dish.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Singaporeans eat cockles either raw or cooked in various noodle dishes.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

You can get fried fish and prawns on a stick.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Fried yams and tapioca cake are popular finger foods.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

People choose to wash down their meals with fresh coconut water or soy-based drinks.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Sweet red bean buns make for a nice dessert.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

This grass jelly with IQ balls is a sweet gelatinous dessert that’s made with ice, syrup, and jelly.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Kaya cake is a sweet spongy cake that’s made with kaya (coconut jam).

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Fried bananas are crispy on the outside and gooey and delicious on the inside.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

Pineapple tarts are a traditional Peranakan dessert.

Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

