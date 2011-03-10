US

Graphic, Ground-Level Video Of Street Fights Breaking Out In Egypt's Tahrir Square

Gregory White

Violent conflict continued in Cairo’s Tahrir Square today, as revolutionaries, still sitting in to protest the lack of democratic reforms, faced off against those who want day-to-day life to get back to normal.

It comes a day after women were attacked in the square by by men who opposed their right to protest and Muslims squared off against Christians.

Don’t miss: The 11 countries that could become the next Egypt >

From The Daily News Egypt:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.