Graphic, Ground-Level Video Of Street Fights Breaking Out In Egypt's Tahrir Square

Violent conflict continued in Cairo’s Tahrir Square today, as revolutionaries, still sitting in to protest the lack of democratic reforms, faced off against those who want day-to-day life to get back to normal.
It comes a day after women were attacked in the square by by men who opposed their right to protest and Muslims squared off against Christians.
From The Daily News Egypt:
