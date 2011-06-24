Street Fighter X Tekken Vita: Putting The System's Best Features On Display

There will be no shortage of Capcom games for PlayStation Vita, Sony’s powerful handheld. In fact, the publisher will kick things off with a port of the upcoming Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 brawler, Street Fighter X Tekken.



We gushed over the work Capcom did on Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition for 3DS, but it was clear the publisher made concessions to fit the console game onto Nintendo’s platform.

With Vita, we expect a near or perhaps perfect translation of the highly anticipated beat-em-up, featuring the full roster of Street Fighter (Ryu, Ken, Guile) and Tekken (Kazuya, King, Nina) combatants. That also means players will enjoy juggles via the universal air launching system and real time tag battles.

We expect this same level of graphical quality on Vita.

That said, the company would be wise to leverage Vita’s best features to help make the game unique. We already know inFAMOUS’ hero, Cole McGrath (also appearing in the PS3 version) will make an appearance, but there should be even more incentive to purchase the portable fighter.

First, and foremost, the game must support online play across both the wireless and 3G versions of the system. Capcom was able to achieve global play with 3DS, so there’s no excuse to nix it from Street Fighter X Tekken on Vita.

Next, there should be touch screen implementation, particularly while navigating menus, selecting characters and locations.

We’d also love to see the rear touch pad come into play. Capcom cannot decrease the play field to include special move shortcuts. Well, it could, but that would rob gamers of seeing this gorgeous title stretched across the portable’s glorious five-inch screen.

Cross platform play would defiinitely make Street Fighter X Tekken more appealing.

Instead, it should relegate these moves to the rear touch pad, and challenge players to draw simple patterns on the back of the system to bust out fireballs and other attacks. That would help separate the port from PlayStation 3.

Finally, Capcom must include cross platform play with PlayStation 3 owners, similar to what Studio Liverpool has done with Wipeout 2048. There will be no shortage of Vita owners looking to beat each other up, but adding the second platform increases the sheer number of gamers tenfold.

Of course, if this is merely a simple port, we’d buy it anyway.

