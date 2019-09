BEA Systems (BEAS) & Oracle (ORCL): Oracle announced the acquisition of BEA systems yesterday for $19.375 per share. Citi is confident that the $8.5 billion deal will not face significant regulatory issues. The deal receive unanimous approval from BEAS’ board, and no further obstacles are expected.

