A street artist was performing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ when the singer-songwriter showed up in the crowd

John Legend performs onstage during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City. Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Every weekend for the past few months, a Boston woman has been performing a two-hour set in Faneuil Hall.

Radha Rao’s two-hour set includes a cover of John Legend’s “All of Me.”

On Sunday, Legend was in the crowd as she performed the song.

A Boston street artist was stunned to spot singer-songwriter John Legend and his family in the crowd as she performed his hit song “All of Me” on Sunday.

Radha Rao told Insider she’s been playing at Faneuil Hall, a large marketplace center, every weekend for the past three months. She said she was performing her usual two-hour set on Sunday, which includes John Legend’s “All of Me,” when she noticed someone in the crowd.

A post shared by Radha️ (@radhamusic_)

“Around the middle of the song, I see a man in a trench coat and a mask with a couple of kids and I think, ‘Wow that looks just like John legend,'” Rao told Insider. “I didn’t think too much into it until he took his mask off and then it was very apparent to me, that was the man himself.”

Rao said she was “stunned” to see Legend but continued her performance.

“I wanted to continue making a beautiful moment out of the experience and the interaction. I continued to play and give it my best,” she said. “I was just very honored that he decided to stand and listen and appreciate local talent. It meant so much to me.”

Throughout her performance, she said Legend was “all smiles and very encouraging.”

After she finished her song, she said Legend gave her a hug and a tip, and “expressed a lot of encouragement towards my voice and the fact that he was very honored that I sang his song.”

Rao, who is Indian-American, said she’s always had a love for music, and that her mother is an Indian vocalist. Rao said she grew up being trained in classical vocal music and performing at various venues.

The performer said she first decided to give street performing a try a few months ago. Before she started, she said she was told that “a lot of crazy things happen at Faneuil Hall.” And while she said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that a musician stopped by while she was performing his song, she’s excited to continue to connect with people as she performs.

“I’ve always just looked forward to having wonderful live experiences that allow me to share my art,” Rao said. “I hope that my music impacts [people] and relates to them in some kind of way.”